Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) Announces GBX 1.72 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SEQI opened at GBX 81.60 ($1.06) on Friday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 72.80 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.30 ($1.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -8,160.00.
About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure
