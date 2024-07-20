Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Down 2.9%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Seneca Financial Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.
Seneca Financial Company Profile
Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seneca Financial
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.