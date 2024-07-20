Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sempra by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,374 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,455,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,495,000 after purchasing an additional 658,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 952,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,382,000 after purchasing an additional 513,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 1,559,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

