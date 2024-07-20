Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

SIGI stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

