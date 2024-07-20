Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Shares Up 0.2%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 522 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.72). 273,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 251,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517 ($6.70).

Scottish American Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of £913.00 million, a P/E ratio of 867.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

Scottish American Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 2,372.88%.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.