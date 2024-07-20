Scotiabank Trims América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Target Price to $18.90

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $18.90 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.65.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in América Móvil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

