Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,096 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 566.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 167,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 142,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 160,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,203 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 780,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

