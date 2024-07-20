Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Socha Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 26.6% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $60,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

