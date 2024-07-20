Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. 457,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

