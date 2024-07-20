Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.16.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

