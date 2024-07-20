SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Trading Down 24.3%

SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Free Report) traded down 24.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
SCB X Public Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.
About SCB X Public
SCB X Public Company Limited operates as a holding company for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited that provides various financial products and services. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, and long term deposit accounts; payroll solutions; home, car, and personal loans; accident, savings, health expense, and other insurance services; debit, credit, prepaid, and gift cards; mutual funds, bonds, debentures, and other investment products; and payment, digital banking, and other services.
