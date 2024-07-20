SALT Price Reaches $0.0202 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, SALT has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $11,293.24 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,664.11 or 0.99973898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00075146 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02019124 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,396.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.