Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,745,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,578 shares of company stock worth $104,113,439. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,468,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

