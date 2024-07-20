SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $61,000 Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 512,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 251.19 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.33%.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

