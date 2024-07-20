SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $39,000 in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after purchasing an additional 314,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INFN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Infinera Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. Research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

