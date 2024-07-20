SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $108,000 in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mativ by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mativ by 2,139.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 504,071 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mativ by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,367,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 326,560 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mativ by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 130,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mativ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 130,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATV opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is -6.62%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

