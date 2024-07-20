SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,469,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258,510 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,421,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,777,000 after acquiring an additional 143,914 shares during the period. Rogco LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 186,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,848.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,454 shares of company stock valued at $26,870,683. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

