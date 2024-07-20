SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,261 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 123,041 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 773,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 170,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. Wedbush dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Insider Activity

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.29% of the company's stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

