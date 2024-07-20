SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 91,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NWG opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.