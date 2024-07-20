SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,375.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

ST stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

