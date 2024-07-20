Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 115.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,561. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $123.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

