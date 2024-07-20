RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

