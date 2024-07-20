Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $41.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

ROOT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $699,287.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Root by 218,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its stake in Root by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.57. Root has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $86.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Root will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

