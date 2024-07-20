Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 0% on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $64.09 and last traded at $64.74. Approximately 812,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,815,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

Specifically, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.