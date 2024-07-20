RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Purchases £10,066.50 in Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Helen Stevenson bought 13,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £10,066.50 ($13,054.73).
RM Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of RM stock opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.03) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.73. The company has a market capitalization of £66.68 million, a P/E ratio of -149.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RM plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.37).
About RM
