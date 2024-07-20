RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

REI.UN stock opened at C$17.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.86. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.99. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.26 and a twelve month high of C$20.52.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

