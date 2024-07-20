Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60. 330,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 214,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$1.10 price objective on Rio2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded Rio2 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
