RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 53 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,365. The firm has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.55 and a 200-day moving average of $239.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.