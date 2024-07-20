RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 952 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.66. The stock had a trading volume of 167,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,456. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $134.47. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.