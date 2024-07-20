RFP Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 23.5% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $60,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.37. 5,680,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,818. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $172.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

