RFP Financial Group LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,743,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

