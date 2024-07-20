RFP Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 399.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,143 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after purchasing an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,522,000 after purchasing an additional 775,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $95,865,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

