RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,382 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,751. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

