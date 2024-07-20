Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.81. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 14,143 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $502.76 million, a PE ratio of -773,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. Analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,152.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,514.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after buying an additional 364,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Further Reading

