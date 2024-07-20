Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.04. 217,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,283,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Replimune Group news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 699,679 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.