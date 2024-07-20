Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Up 3.7%

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.13. 98,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 237,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Renasant Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $13,469,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,372,000 after buying an additional 247,354 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,443,000 after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

