ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $11.74 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00110122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011953 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

