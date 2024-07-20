Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.26

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $11.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 264,013 shares changing hands.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.