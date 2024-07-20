Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Up 9.4%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 103,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 24,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Rafael Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 5,329.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%.
Institutional Trading of Rafael
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
