Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Up 9.4%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 103,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 24,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Rafael Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 5,329.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%.

Institutional Trading of Rafael

Rafael Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rafael stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:RFL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rafael as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Featured Stories

