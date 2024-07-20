Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

RDWR opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Radware has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $786.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Radware by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

