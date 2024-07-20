Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PWR traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.92. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

