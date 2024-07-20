QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Hold

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.37. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

