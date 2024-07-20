ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 393 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Netflix stock traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $633.34. 9,799,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.