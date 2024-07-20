ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.31. 12,718,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,996,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

