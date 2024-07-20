ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,969,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,990 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after buying an additional 774,157 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $30.45. 250,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,319. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.