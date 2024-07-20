ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,870 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group Trading Down 4.7 %

American International Group stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,045,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

