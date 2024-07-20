ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 519 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.91. 438,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

