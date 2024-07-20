Proton (XPR) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Proton (XPR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $24.42 million and $809,780.73 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,214,459,042 coins and its circulating supply is 26,137,007,902 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

