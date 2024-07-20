Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Trading Up 0.5%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.59. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.3327 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

