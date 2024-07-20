Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Trading Up 0.5%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.59. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $15.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.3327 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
