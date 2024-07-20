Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.67.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies
Insider Activity at Procore Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procore Technologies Price Performance
PCOR opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procore Technologies
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.